Chromia (CHR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $103.22 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $164.07 million and approximately $103.22 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.60 or 0.00873095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

