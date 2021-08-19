Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 737,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 148,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

