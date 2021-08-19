CIBC Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.16.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$46.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.73. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

