CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$473.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

