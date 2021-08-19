CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$473.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.55.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
