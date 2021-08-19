Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $205.60 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.