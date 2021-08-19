CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $628.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.