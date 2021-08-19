Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $52.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

