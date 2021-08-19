Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 154,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 605,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.