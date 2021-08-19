Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAUG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.