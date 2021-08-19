Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,361 WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. WISeKey International Holding AG has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

