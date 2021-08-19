Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $192.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $197.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

