Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,951,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period.

FTXL opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

