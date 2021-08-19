Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Locust Walk Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LWAC stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

