Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $213,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 351.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.37. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

