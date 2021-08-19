Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

