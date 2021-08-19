Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

