Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

