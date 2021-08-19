Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.74. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,365. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.