Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLVT opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

