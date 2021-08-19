Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,230,920 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,230,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.15% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $40,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.88 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

