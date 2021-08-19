Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.04.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

