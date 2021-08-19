Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,979 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

