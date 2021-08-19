Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 183.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 412,258 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 89,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 198,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

