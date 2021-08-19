Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

BATS PTNQ opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74.

