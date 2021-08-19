Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

