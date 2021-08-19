Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $537,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 144.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 305.2% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 759,195 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

