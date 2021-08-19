Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $796,000 Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

