Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Raised to $50.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

YOU opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,166,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.