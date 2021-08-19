Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

