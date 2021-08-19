Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,319 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,356,000 after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.