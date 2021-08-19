Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

