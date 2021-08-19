Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,787,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

