Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.