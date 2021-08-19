Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLPR stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

