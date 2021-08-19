CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.45 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

