Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KOF traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 226,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,781. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 206.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

