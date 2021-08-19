Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 115951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

