CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get CohBar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

CohBar stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,158. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.