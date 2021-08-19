Coldstack Price Hits $1.77 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $183,126.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coldstack has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00145368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00150593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,337.40 or 0.99811086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00904701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.85 or 0.06723904 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

