Colliers Securities Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

