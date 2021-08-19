Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Comcast by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 324,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

