Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) Insider Tor McCaul Buys 250,000 Shares

Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) insider Tor McCaul acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,250.00 ($17,321.43).

Comet Ridge Company Profile

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project covering an area of approximately 911 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds 29.55% interest in the PEL 6, 59.09% interest in PEL 427, and 68.42% interest in PEL 428 projects covering an area of approximately 17,000 square kilometers located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

