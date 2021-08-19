Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

CRZBY stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

