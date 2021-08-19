Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans $2.62 Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.6168 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.87.

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

