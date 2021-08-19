Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans $2.62 Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.6168 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $73.50 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.