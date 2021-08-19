CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 117.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 413,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,389,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 78,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.