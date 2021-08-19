Comparing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.21 -$297.52 million ($0.04) -111.51

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lightning eMotors and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Mazda Motor -1.05% 3.22% 1.24%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.