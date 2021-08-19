Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Gordon M. Burns Purchases 1,127 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

