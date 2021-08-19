Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,500.50 ($19.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.03. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,523.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

