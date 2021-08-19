Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT Raised to $9.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.