Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT Raised to $9.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

