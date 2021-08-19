Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $52.73 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $4,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

